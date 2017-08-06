India batter Sri Lanka by an innings to clinch emphatic series win

India moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-Test series in Sri Lanka, following an innings and 53 runs battering in Colombo.

India wrapped up a series victory over Sri Lanka in convincing fashion in the second Test, winning by an innings and 53 runs with a day to spare in Colombo.

Sri Lanka were asked to follow on having posted only 183 after India declared on 622-9 and, despite a much better showing in their second innings, it was not enough to bring the tourists back to the crease.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne racked up 141 runs - a marked improvement on his first-innings 25 - as Sri Lanka put up a creditable fight, but he was one of five victims to fall to the excellent Ravindra Jadeja (5-152).

The result moves India into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series ahead of the final Test in Pallekele beginning on Saturday.

Karunaratne had combined with fellow centurion Kusal Mendis (110) to give Sri Lanka hope on Saturday and, while the latter perished 10 minutes before the close on day three, the former added 49 runs to his tally - the third highest score by a Sri Lankan batsman when following on.

Karunaratne saw Malinda Pushpakumara (16) and captain Dinesh Chandimal (2) fall in quick succession early on day four before he was himself caught by Ajinkya Rahane off a Jadeja delivery.

Angelo Mathews (36) followed Karunaratne back to the pavilion 11 balls later and only another couple of overs passed before Dilruwan Perera (4) suffered the same fate.

Niroshan Dickwella (31) and Dhananjaya de Silva (17) put up some resistance but the writing was already on the wall, and Ravichandran Ashwin's seventh wicket of the match sealed Sri Lanka's fate as the Nuwan Pradeep (1), struggling with a hamstring injury, skied to first-Test hero Shikhar Dhawan at mid-on.

India's win follows their 304-run demolition of Sri Lanka in the first Test.