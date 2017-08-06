India’s England-born coach Stephen Constantine on his struggle for recognition in his homeland

Stephen Constantine has managed all over the world - but has struggled to find work in England: AFP/Getty Images

Like many football obsessives, Stephen Constantine has relentlessly chased his managerial dreams while playing Football Manager for “hours and hours”.

Yet when the proud Englishman finally fulfilled his long-cherished ambition of managing a leading club in his homeland, his joy was shortlived.

“I lost a few games at Brighton and they sacked me,” he says. “I couldn’t believe it.”





Constantine laughs wryly when he considers that this ill-fated computer game adventure could be the closest he has come to managing in England.

But at least the 54-year-old Londoner can comfort himself that he has actually become a football manager in real life – and compiled a noteworthy CV.

He is currently in his second spell of managing India, having previously been in charge of Nepal, Malawi, Sudan and Rwanda – and several sides in his father’s native Cyprus.

His new autobiography, ‘From Delhi to the Den’, documents his remarkable career of working in four continents and enjoying an unrivalled taste of life’s rich tapestry.

Billed as ‘the story of football’s most travelled manager’, the book contains a multitude of colourful episodes, from hugging a pitch-invading prince in Kathmandu to being warned to skip a match in Sudan for his own safety.

Yet Constantine’s footballing odyssey has also been defined by the frustration of never being given the opportunity to prove himself at home – despite a litany of applications and interviews.

Aside from his forgettable Football Manager stint, Constantine’s main English experience has been confined to a spell as Millwall’s first-team coach in 2005/6 (hence ‘the Den’ in his book’s title).

And that’s despite his wealth of experience and qualifications – he holds the Uefa Pro-Licence and has helped train coaches worldwide as a Fifa instructor.

“In the early part of my career, I was begging English clubs to give me the time of day,” he tells The Independent in an exclusive interview. “I must have applied to half the full-time teams in England. But I am not hung up if I never come to England. I don’t have to come to England. I wanted to come to England.”

To corroborate his conviction, Constantine reveals he rejected an approach from Port Vale last year for various reasons, including the fact that the League Two outfit had only seven contracted players.

View photos Constantine with his India coaching staff (Supplied) More

“I had worked all over the world and done things most coaches only dream of,” says Constantine, whose playing career was ended at the age of 26 when he snapped a knee ligament after representing the Pennsylvania Stoners and New York Freedoms in the United States. “I didn’t need a Football League club to validate my career.”

The notoriously myopic world of English football, where big names and reputations rule, means he remains largely unknown here despite his exploits abroad.

How would he sum up his qualities and achievements to the uninitiated?

View photos Constantine enjoyed a spell on Millwall's coaching staff in the 2000s (Supplied) More

Read More