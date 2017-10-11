India qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2019

India have secured a direct qualification to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 1984 after getting the better of an ineffective Macau in their third round Group A qualifier at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday.

The Blue Tigers' last appearance at AFC Asian Cup was in 2011 when they had qualified by winning the AFC Challenge Cup.

India are placed in Group A, alongside Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau. By winning the first four games in their group, India picked up an unassailable lead and assured progression to the finals set to take place in UAE next year.

Below India in the table are Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar both on four points. India will take on both ot these sides in their final two group games. Next up for the Blue Tigers is a clash against Myanmar on November 14.