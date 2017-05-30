India rip Bangladesh apart, New Zealand rout Sri Lanka in final Champions Trophy warm-ups

India will head into the defence of their ICC Champions Trophy title on the back of a commanding victory over Bangladesh at The Oval.

India were resounding 240-run winners after seam duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav reduced Bangladesh to 22-6 in their final warm-up match for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh were chasing 325 for victory but never looked like getting close and were six down after 7.3 overs – Kumar and Umesh claiming three wickets apiece to finish with respective figures of 3-13 and 3-16.

Mehedi Hassan top-scored for the Tigers with 24, but they were skittled for just 84 with less than half their overs played - a worrying sign ahead of their Champions Trophy opener with England on Thursday.

India had cause for concern when Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane departed early to leave them 21-2, but 60 from Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik's 77-ball 94 – which included eight fours and a maximum – got them back on track.

Karthik retired hurt six runs short of a first one-day international century, while Hardik Pandya made an impressive unbeaten 80 off 54 deliveries.

New Zealand made light work of outscoring Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, the latter having completed their 50 overs on 356-8 thanks in large part to an Upul Tharanga century and fifties from Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal.

However, Martin Guptill blasted five sixes as he made 116 off 76 deliveries before retiring, a move followed by captain Kane Williamson after he reached 88.

Corey Anderson's unbeaten half-century helped the Black Caps cross the line with 23 balls to spare - meaning Sri Lanka only took two wickets.