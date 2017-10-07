India in seventh heaven as Australia crumble in Ranchi

Opener Aaron Finch scored 42 but Australia collapsed before the weather intervened and India racked up a nine-wicket victory.

India recorded a seventh straight win over Australia in the Twenty20 format as they eased to a nine-wicket triumph in a rain-hit series opener in Ranchi.

Captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 22 as he combined with Shikhar Dhawan, who finished on 15 not out, to steer the hosts to a revised target of 48 with three balls to spare.

The DLS method was required after Australia's innings was cut short by bad weather, the tourists having lurched to 118-8 by the time rain stopped play during the 19th over.

Having been put into bat, Australia lost stand-in skipper David Warner – filling in for the injured Steve Smith – for just eight, but some aggressive batting from Aaron Finch briefly put India on the back foot.

However, having reached 76-2 in the 10th over, the visitors struggled to up the ante on a slow, low pitch once opener Finch was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav for 42.

Kuldeep also dismissed Moises Henriques (8) to finish with 2-16 from four overs, as he and fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (1-23) put the skids under Australia's progress.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah (2-17) returned to bowl Tim Paine (17) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1) in the closing stages, meaning Australia had lost six wickets for 38 runs.

India had few problems in a run chase reduced to six overs, Rohit Sharma the only wicket to fall as he was bowled by Coulter-Nile for 11.

The teams now move on to Guwahati for the second match on Tuesday, with the series finale taking place at Hyderabad on October 13.