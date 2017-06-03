Cricket: India v Pakistan: Everything you need to know

It promises to be a special occasion at Edgbaston on Sunday as India and Pakistan meet in ODI cricket for the first time in two years.

Cricket fans will be eagerly anticipating a rare treat at Edgbaston on Sunday as India and Pakistan meet in their ICC Champions Trophy opener.

The clash represents the fierce rivals' first in one-day internationals in over two years, since India prevailed by 76 runs in a pool fixture at the 2015 World Cup in Adelaide.

Virat Kohli's side come into Sunday's meeting as the Champions Trophy holders, having also overcome their neighbours at the same venue en route to lifting the crown four years ago.

However, the defending champions enter this highly charged Group B meeting under a cloud of discontent.

According to widespread reports, tensions have been mounting between Kohli and coach Anil Kumble as the pair struggle to overcome their differences, with Board of Control for Cricket in India officials arriving on Saturday and talks expected to be held in an attempt to find a solution.

Pakistan, meanwhile, head into a first major tournament under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed, the ebullient wicketkeeper who will hope to see his aggressive approach rub off on his team-mates.

KEY PLAYERS:

The figures of Kohli over the past 18 months defy belief, but Jasprit Bumrah has developed a reputation as one of the finest bowlers in the world, operating at either end of the innings.

For Pakistan, Sarfraz will lead by example with the gloves on and in the middle order, but the experience of Shoaib Malik – with 247 ODI appearances under his belt – will prove crucial as he offers options with both bat and ball.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

LAST ODI MEETING:

A century from Kohli alongside fifties for Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina helped India post 300 at the Adelaide Oval, before Mohammed Shami took 4-35 to consign Pakistan to 224 all out in the 2015 World Cup group stage.

QUOTES:

"To be honest, we don't know what's going on. That's India's problem, to be honest. All I know is that the captain-coach relationship is almost like a marriage. You've got to be on the same page all the time." – Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has his say on the Kohli-Kumble quarrel.

"They [journalists] are doing their job, they're trying to create some nice livelihood. And that's all we can say. We're focused on our livelihood, which is on the field and that's all that we're going to focus on." – Kohli dismisses reports of any such rift.

OPTA STATS:

- These teams have three wins apiece in their last six ODI encounters.



- This will be the fourth Champions Trophy game between these two, with Pakistan winning two of the previous three.



- India have won their last three matches at Edgbaston, twice against England and once against Pakistan; their last defeat at the Birmingham venue coming in 2007.



- India have won seven of the nine matches played against Pakistan across the World Cup and Champions Trophy (L2).



- Since the start of 2016, Virat Kohli has hit 924 ODI runs at an average of 84; the best average of anyone to bat in 5+ innings in that timeframe.