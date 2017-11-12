India vs Myanmar: Visitors unhappy with the hotel facilities

Myanmar have voiced their discontent over the hotel in which their team has been provided accommodation in by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The 155th ranked nation is in Goa to play their 2019 Asian Cup qualifier against India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 14th.

“Myanmar have stated that the hotel facilities are subpar and want to move to a different hotel,” informed an AIFF source.

Interestingly, the Indian national team too was to train in Goa however, the AIFF hadn’t booked the hotel which is close to the stadium stating that the prices were too steep. Therefore, the team had to undergo training in Mumbai ahead of their final Asian Cup qualifier tie in 2017.

“This isn’t the first instance of poor facilities provided by the AIFF. In fact ahead of the game against Macau in Bangalore in October, on the day of the game the Macau national team was asked to check out at 11 am by the hotel authorities. This was because the AIFF had earmarked their check-out time as 11 am instead of 11 pm on the day of the game,” informed an AIFF official.

“Also before the game against Macau, the Kanteerava Stadium was booked for another function as the AIFF had failed to get a written permission for the same. It was only a day before the game that they managed to get the permission from the stadium authority in Bangalore."

India are to arrive in Goa on Sunday afternoon and will stay at Hotel Alila Diwa.