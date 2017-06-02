Indian National Football Team: Nepal announce 20-man squad to take on India

The Gorkhalis have not included a couple of star names in the squad that will take on the Blue Tigers on June 6th...

The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has announced a 20-man squad that will take on India in Mumbai on June 6th in an international friendly.

Interestingly, The Gorkhalis have left out senior player Anil Gurung from the team that will face the Blue Tigers. Senior player Karna Lamba also did not make the cut.\

Head coach Koji Gyotoku's side will be captained by defender Biraj Maharjan but have been dealt a blow by the absence of defensive duo Rabin Shrestha and Rajin Dhimal who are currently injured.

The game serves as much-needed preparation for both sides ahead of their respective AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers the following week. Nepal agreed to play India at short notice after Lebanon pulled out of a scheduled friendly with the Blue Tigers after facing difficulties over procuring visas for their players.

Here is the complete Nepal squad:

GK: Bikesh Kuthu, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Bishal Shrestha

DEF: Biraj Maharjan, Ananta Tamang, Aditya Chaudhary, Kamal Shrestha, Devendra Tamang, Jitendra Karki, Bimal Basnet

MID: Rohit Chand, Bishal Rai, Heman Gurung, Anjan Bista, Sujal Shrestha, Suman Lama, Hemant Thapa Magar

FWD: Bharat Khawas, Bimal Gharti Magar, Nawayug Shrestha