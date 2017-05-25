Indian Super League: Submission period for 'Invitation To Bid' tenders draws to a close

The Indian Super League authorities will no more accept new bidders for inclusion of a new team next season onwards...

The operating authorities of the Indian Super League (ISL) have announced the close of the deadline to submit the 'Invitation To Bid' (ITB) documents for inclusion of new teams.







Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), who organises the ISL released a statement on Thursday, upholding the initial deadline of 5:00 pm on 25th May 2017.







Both Kolkata clubs, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan who play in the I-League have failed to submit their tenders within the stipulated time. As requested by both clubs earlier, the plea to extend the deadline through All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das seem to have fallen on deaf ears.







The FSDL aim to add a maximum of three new teams starting from its fourth season in 2017/18. Bids were invited from ten cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.







A private auditing firm, Ernst & Young (EY) have been appointed to validate and evaluate the bids over the coming week.







Goal has reliably learnt that JSW Group, who own I-League side Bengaluru FC have submitted the tender from the Garden City. Tata Group too, is believed to place a bid from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.