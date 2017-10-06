Indians, Astros win ALDS openers

There were wins for the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros in the MLB playoffs on Thursday.

The Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros drew first blood with respective wins over the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series.

Runner-up in the MLB World Series last season, the Indians – with LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers team-mates watching in the crowd – took down the Yankees 4-0 on Thursday.

In the early going at Progressive Field, it was a duel between the Yankees' big trade deadline acquisition Sonny Gray and the Indians' surprise pick to start the first game, Trevor Bauer.

As the night wore on, Cleveland worked more counts, moved up repeatedly on wild pitches, and were able to stretch their lead against a tired Yankees bullpen.

After the elation of their wildcard win on Tuesday, the Yankees are now in danger of failing to move on in the postseason with AL Cy Young Award candidate Corey Kluber waiting to take the mound for the Indians in game two on Friday.

The Astros jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the ALDS with an 8-2 win over the Red Sox.

In a game that was touted as a battle of aces, it was Jose Altuve and the Astros' offence that stole the show in Houston from Justin Verlander and Chris Sale.

ALTUVE SEES JUDGE'S HOMER AND RAISES HIM TWO

Altuve is one of the two leaders in the AL in the MVP race. He leads MLB in batting average (.346), was second in base hits (204), was fourth in WAR (7.56), sixth in runs scored (112) and ninth in OPS (.957). He sometimes gets overshadowed by Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, but he has been as good as any player in MLB this year.

Altuve went three for four with three solo home runs in the win, becoming the first in MLB history to hit three home runs in the team's opening postseason game.

There is a reason Cleveland's Bauer was the number three overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He threw 5.3 hitless innings to start things off. He finished with 6.6 scoreless while allowing two hits and striking out eight.