Indians become first American League team to win 21 straight

The Cleveland Indians claimed the record for the most consecutive wins by an American League team after taking their 21st game in a row Wednesday.

The Indians' 5-3 triumph in sweeping the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field extended a winning streak that began on August 24 against the Boston Red Sox.

The victory broke a tie with the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest streak by an AL team and leaves the Indians in a tie with a pair of NL teams, the 1935 Chicago Cubs and 1880 Chicago White Stockings - a franchise that later became the Cubs - at 21 in a row.

The 1916 New York Giants are generally cited as the all-time record-holders with 26 consecutive wins, but they did have a tie mixed into a 27-game unbeaten stretch. That 1-1 draw with the Pittsburgh Pirates came in the second game of a doubleheader after the Giants had won 12 in a row, and they followed it up with 14 consecutive wins.

Cleveland followed the formula they have used throughout the streak in Wednesday's game, using home runs and strong pitching to beat the flailing Tigers into submission.

After Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Indians answered with a three-run homer by Jay Bruce in the bottom of the inning and did not look back. The Tigers at least made a game of it after being shut out the previous two days, but a long Roberto Perez solo shot in the seventh gave Cleveland some breathing room late on and the bullpen held on to close it out.

With the latest milestone in hand, the Indians will look to continue their roll as they open a four-game home series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.