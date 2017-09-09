MLB: Indians extend streak to 16 games, Taylor hits inside-the-park grand slam

The Cleveland Indians became just the third MLB team since 1961 to win 16 consecutive games with a dominant 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and just three hits allowed in MLB on Friday.

He has now completed three straight scoreless starts of at least six innings, becoming the first Indians pitcher to accomplish the feat since John Denny in 1981.

Edwin Encarnacion led the way offensively with a first-inning, three-run home run.

Cleveland sports fans have enjoyed a miracle run in recent years with the Cavaliers and Indians both contending for championships. The Indians lost game seven of the World Series last season to the Cubs, but look like a real threat to return this season.

With a deep rotation, bullpen and line-up, the Indians have enjoyed most of their recent success with Michael Brantley, Jason Kipnis and Andrew Miller all injured. Once fully healthy, Cleveland could be hard to beat in the postseason.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 11-10 Philadelphia Phillies



Cleveland Indians 5-0 Baltimore Orioles



New York Mets 5-1 Cincinnati Reds



Texas Rangers 11-5 New York Yankees



Chicago White Sox 2-9 San Francisco Giants



St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Pittsburgh Pirates



Oakland Athletics 9-8 Houston Astros



Seattle Mariners 4-3 Los Angeles Angels



Toronto Blue Jays 4-5 Detroit Tigers



Boston Red Sox 9-3 Tampa Bay Rays 9-3



Atlanta Braves 1-7 Miami Marlins



Chicago Cubs 0-2 Milwaukee Brewers



Kansas City Royals 5-8 Minnesota Twins



Arizona Diamondbacks 6-10 San Diego Padres



Los Angeles Dodgers 4-5 Colorado Rockies

TWINS DUO HIT HOMERS

Eduardo Escobar (16) and Eddie Rosario (21) both slugged home runs to lead the Twins to past the Royals. Escobar collected three hits on the night with three runs scored. Rosario had two hits and four RBIs.

NIGHT TO FORGET FOR TANAKA

Bad Masahiro Tanaka showed up a loss to the Rangers. The mercurial hurler allowed seven earned runs off eight hits in four innings. He is now 11-11 with a 4.82 ERA.

TAYLOR HITS INSIDE-THE-PARK GRAND SLAM

Michael A. Taylor cleared the bases in the third inning of Friday's game against the Phillies in unlikely fashion. The speedy outfielder hit MLB's first inside-the-park grand slam since September 2015, when his own misplayed ball resulted in an Aaron Altherr inside-the-parker.

RAYS AT RED SOX

Rafael Devers collected three more hits on Friday as he continued to revitalise Boston's line-up. The Red Sox have separated themselves a bit in the AL East, and Chris Sale (15-7, 2.85 ERA) will take the mound against Matt Andriese (5-2, 3.78 ERA) on Saturday.