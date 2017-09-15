Indians get All-Star reliever Miller back from DL

The in-form Cleveland Indians have been boosted by the return of MLB All-Star Andrew Miller.

Cleveland are riding a 21-game winning streak, which may or may not be a record depending on which era of baseball you focus on, but one thing is for certain: It is very impressive.

The Indians have not lost since August 23, and they are now getting one of their top players back from the disabled list.

Miller, who played an important role in helping the Indians get to the World Series last season, has been activated from the DL after missing over three weeks with a knee injury.

He was 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in almost 55 innings before his injury. He will likely step right back into the seventh and eighth inning role, directly in front of closer Cody Allen.

With a strong line-up, rotation and bullpen, Cleveland will be hard to beat this postseason as they look to get back to the World Series.