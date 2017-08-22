Indians steal one from Red Sox with walk-off error

Brandon Guyer reached home plate as the Cleveland Indians got the better of the Boston Red Sox.

A sacrifice fielder's choice, which led to a walk-off error. That is how the Cleveland Indians secured a 5-4 win against the Boston Red Sox in MLB on Monday.

Brandon Guyer started the ninth inning with a double to left field. Catcher Roberto Perez then hit a sacrifice bunt, on his third attempt, into a fielder's choice.

But as Guyer rushed to third base, Brock Holt threw the ball away, allowing the former to reach home plate.

The game had the drama of a postseason matchup. The two teams faced off against each other in the American League Division Series (ALDS) last year, and it was evident some tension remained.

Neither starting pitcher made it to the seventh inning, which meant bullpens were utilised early and often. Andrew Miller, one of the Indians' best pitchers, had to leave the game after seven pitches due to discomfort in his right knee.

The Indians also lost Carlos Santana during the game with back tightness. Despite the injury woes, Cleveland earned a ninth win from their last 11 games.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 7-6 Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox 2-10 Minnesota Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets 2-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants 2-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Oakland Athletics

Cleveland Indians 5-4 Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves 5-6 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angels 3-5 Texas Rangers

JONES CLOSING IN ON LANDMARK

Adam Jones collected four hits with two home runs (24) to lead the Orioles past the Athletics. Jones is now just four home runs away from becoming the fifth Baltimore slugger to reach 250 career home runs for the franchise.

Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson became both the first player in MLB history to hit two grand slams in a four-game span for different teams, and the first player in history to hit a grand slam both batting leadoff and batting clean-up in the same season when he cleared the bases in the seventh inning.

FOLTYNEWICZ SUFFERS LOSS

In his third consecutive rough start, Braves' Mike Foltynewicz gave up six earned runs off nine hits in just over innings, dropping to 10-9 on the season as Atlanta fell to the Mariners. Foltynewicz has now allowed six-plus earned runs in his last three starts.

POLLOCK IS CLUTCH!

Pollock hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Diamondbacks win over the Mets.

NATIONALS AT ASTROS

Injuries have knocked both teams back just a bit, but it is still plausible to imagine this as a World Series preview. The Houston Astros boast one of the best line-ups in baseball, but another addition to their rotation would be welcomed by fans. The Washington Nationals are starting to get guys back, and they could re-assert themselves with a statement in this series.