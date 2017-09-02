​Indians take two in Detroit to remain red hot, pull closer to Astros for AL top seed

The Cleveland Indians are in fine form in MLB, and they extended their winning run to nine matches.

The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak to an MLB-high nine games by taking two from the Tigers in Detroit on Friday.

The Tribe won the first game 3-2, as starter Carlos Carrasco battled through a cold to hold the Tigers to one run through seven innings.

With the game tied 2-2 in the ninth, a Jay Bruce pinch-hit triple was followed by a Francisco Lindor RBI single. Cody Allen and Joe Smith then combined to close out Detroit in the bottom of the inning.

The later game was not nearly as close. Starter Mike Clevinger, who allowed only three hits through six innings, and catcher Roberto Perez, who homered and drove in three runs, led Cleveland to a 10-0 route.

During their nine-game run, the Indians have outscored their opponents 63-15.

Cleveland continue to close the gap on the Houston Astros for the number one seed in the American League. On August 1, the Indians trailed Houston by 11.5 games; on September 1, they are just 2.5 games back. The Boston Red Sox are also in the mix for the top spot.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 3-2 Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Indians 10-0 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves 0-2 Chicago Cubs

Boston Red Sox 4-1 New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds 7-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays 0-1 Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels 9-10 Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals 7-6 Minnesota Twins

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals 0-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 San Diego Padres

Oakland Athletics 2-3 Seattle Mariners

St Louis Cardinals 11-6 San Francisco Giants

FISTER STARS

Boston's Doug Fister gave up back-to-back doubles to Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge to start the bottom of the first inning at Yankee Stadium, but was dominant for the rest of his seven-inning appearance. Fister allowed a total of four hits and one run, tossed five strikeouts and forced the Yanks into 11 ground ball outs, as the Red Sox won 4-1 to extend their lead in the AL East over New York to 5.5 games.

WOEFUL TIGERS

All 10 of the Indians' aforementioned runs in the second game of their doubleheader came in the first six innings, served up by Tigers starter Buck Farmer and relievers Blaine Hardy and Jeff Ferrell. All 10 runs were earned as the trio allowed 12 hits and four walks.

BRAVE PEARCE

Blue Jays first baseman Steve Pearce went all out to make sure the Orioles' Jonathan Schoop did not get another whack during an eighth-inning at-bat of Baltimore's eventual 1-0 victory that took 13 innings.

METS AT ASTROS

The Astros (80-53) return to Minute Maid Park for the first time since Hurricane Harvey made landfall last Friday. After the Rangers refused to swap home series with Houston, the teams played their three-game series this week at Tropicana Field in Tampa. Now, the Astros and Mets (58-75) play a doubleheader on Saturday and finish their three-game set Sunday.