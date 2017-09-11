Indians win 18th consecutive game, two away from tying expansion-era record

With their win, the Cleveland Indians became the first MLB team to win 18 or more straight games the season after losing the World Series.

The Cleveland Indians secured their 18th successive win with a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in MLB on Sunday.

Cleveland became the first team to win 18 or more straight games the season after losing the World Series.

The Indians also moved just two games away from tying the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest consecutive win streak since the expansion era.

It may sound like a broken record, but shortstop Francisco Lindor led the team offensively by bashing his 29th home run. He finished the game with two hits and two runs scored.

Trevor Bauer became the latest Indians starter to post impressive numbers by allowing just two runs in a little more than six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Bauer improved to 16-8 on the season.

With a number of top teams around MLB struggling to pick up wins, the Indians have emerged as World Series favourites. Add in the fact they should get Michael Brantley, Andrew Miller and Jason Kipnis back from injuries, and things look very bright for Cleveland's postseason ambitions.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox 1-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves 10-8 Miami Marlins

St Louis Cardinals 7-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago Cubs 1-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Oakland Athletics 10-2 Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners 3-5 Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Indians 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets 5-10 Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago White Sox 8-1 San Francisco Giants

Kansas City Royals 11-3 Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers 7-16 New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers 1-8 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 San Diego Padres

STASBURG LEADS NATS INTO PLAYOFFS

Stephen Strasburg tossed eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to help the Nationals become the first team to punch their ticket into the postseason. The NL East champs defeated the Phillies with a home run and triple from Trea Turner.

Brewers hurler Zach Davies earned his MLB-best 17th win of the season while securing a three-game road sweep over the Cubs by allowing just one run in seven innings. Milwaukee are now just two games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

Both Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez launched two home runs in a rout of the Rangers. Judge now has 41 home runs this season, while Sanchez reached 30. Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius also chipped in with four hits and four RBIs.

DODGERS IN FREE-FALL

Los Angeles looked poised to cruise through the National League at one point this season. But after Sunday's loss to the Rockies, the Dodgers have dropped 15 of their last 16 games. They are now the first team in MLB history to both win 15 of 16 and lose 15 of 16 games in a season.

TROUT SMACKS THE BALL

Mike Trout hit a home run right down the middle. His 28th homer helped lead the Angels over the Mariners.

TIGERS AT INDIANS

Cleveland have a real shot at history with a series against the rebuilding Tigers on the horizon. Carlos Carrasco (14-6, 3.53 ERA) will head to the mound to face off against Detroit's Matthew Boyd (5-9, 5.93 ERA) on Mondau. On the flip side, the Tigers now have something worth playing for this season: stopping their division rivals from surpassing 20 straight wins.