Indians win 19th straight game, tied for third-longest streak since 1900

An 11-0 win over the Detroit Tigers marked the Cleveland Indians' 19th straight in MLB.

The Cleveland Indians are now just two wins away from tying an epic MLB record.

Francisco Lindor's bases-loaded triple highlighted a five-run second inning that put Cleveland (88-56) up early en route to their 19th straight victory, an 11-0 win over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Monday.

Behind Carlos Carrasco's six scoreless innings, the Indians are now tied for the third-longest winning streak since 1900, behind only the 1935 Chicago Cubs (21 wins) and the 2002 Oakland Athletics (20). The 1947 New York Yankees also won 19 straight.

Here are the longest MLB winning streaks since 1900:

1935 Cubs: 21

2002 Athletics: 20

2017 Indians: 19

1947 Yankees: 19

1904 Giants: 18

1953 Yankees: 18

The Indians are favoured to win number 20 on Tuesday, again hosting the Tigers, with ace Corey Kluber (15-4, 2.56 ERA) getting the start.

They finish their series with the slumping Tigers Wednesday, before opening a four-game home series against the Kansas City Royals.