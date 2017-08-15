Indonesia 1 Thailand 1: Second half fight back earns Indonesia vital point

Thailand were suprisingly held by Indonesia in the opening Group B match at Shah Alam Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The War Elephant struck first in the first half but they were pegged back by the Garudas in the second half and both camps had to leave with a point a piece.

Indonesia started strongly and could have got the lead as early as the fifth minute but Septian Maulana only just failed to connect with Febri Hariyandi's cross from the right hand side. That however seemed to spark Thailand into life and for the rest of the half, the War Elephants dominated proceedings.

Chenrop Samphaodi was the first to threaten the Indonesia goal but Kurniawan Ajie was in the right place to deny the Thai captain. It wasn't long before Thailand took the lead through Chaiyawat Buran in the 14th minute.

The Chiang Rai United player was first onto the scene to benefit from Kurniawan's mistake in judging the flight of the ball. Chaiyawat was composed and cooly slotted into an empty net to give the Thais a 1-0 lead.

Chaiyawat could have doubled Thailand's lead but his attempted left footed shot in the 32nd minute was way too strong but had very little accuracy.

Indonesia did start to have more control in the game after that with Osvaldo Haay being a major threat down the left wing. However his crosses into the box couldn't find the intended target as Thailand's defence took up good positions inside the box and the score remained until half time.

View photos Shick SEA Games 2017 bottom banner More

After the break, Indonesia came out stronger and after some persistent pressure, found their equaliser. Osvaldo's run and trickery finally worked as he drove towards into the box, skipping past a few players before eventually being taken down Worawut Namvech and the referee wasted no time in pointing to the penalty spot.

Up step Septian Maulana to take the ensuing spot kick and he easily sent Nont Muangngam the wrong way to make it 1-1 at the hour mark

The goal forced Worrawoot Srimaka to make changes to his side as they look to wrest back control of the match. Nattwaut Sombatyotha and Samphaodi was broght off with Worachit Kanitsribumphen and Sitticok Kanoo coming on in their stead respectively.

It almost worked in the 78th minute but Kurniawan was alert to Phitiwat Sookjitthummakul's long range drive that needed to be tip over the bar.

That was all both teams could muster and despite coming into the match as heavy favourites, Thailand had to be contented with just one point after Indonesia refused to be beaten.