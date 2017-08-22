The Indy Football Podcast: Chelsea beat Tottenham, Arsenal lose to Stoke and are United really title contenders?

We look back at the biggest events from the weekend - and preview the matches to come

The Premier League is quickly cranking back into life and, as expected, there's already much to discuss. What better way, then, to review the events of the past week, and look forward to the games to come, with the Indy Football Podcast!

For this week’s episode, sports editor and host Ed Malyon is joined by chief football writer Miguel Delaney and football correspondent Jack Pitt-Brooke as the trio dissect the biggest talking points from the weekend.

All of the games are covered – including Chelsea’s victory over Tottenham, and what it means, as well as Arsenal’s no-show against Stoke.

Indy Football also asks whether United are contenders for this season’s crown and preview the new La Liga season as well as the Champions League group stages.

