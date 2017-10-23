The Indy Football Podcast: A closer look at the Merseyside malaise after Liverpool & Everton's weekend to forget

It was damning weekend for both Merseyside clubs, with Liverpool succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham and Arsenal thumping Everton in a 5-2 rout at Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman paid for such a result with his head (with the announcement of his dismissal coming in the wake of Monday’s recording) while the pressure remains on Jurgen Klopp as he bids to turn his side’s fortunes around.

Join host Ed Malyon, chief football writer Miguel Delaney and chief sports writer Jonny Liew as they take a closer look at the Merseyside malaise and dissect some of the other talking points from this weekend’s action.

Click play to listen to the latest episode of The Indy Football Podcast, which is also available on iTunes, acast and all other podcast providers.

And if you enjoy the show then please subscribe, rate and review the pod to help us find like-minded souls.

