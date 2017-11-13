The Indy Football Podcast: Ireland dreams, Northern Irish despair and an analysis of England's young guns

It was heartbreak for Northern Ireland as their hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup were dashed over the weekend – but was it an undeserved outcome given the controversy surrounding referee Ovidiu Hategan’s decision?

The Republic of Ireland could be joining their neighbours in heading for the exit door should they fail to get the required result against Denmark tomorrow night. Do they have it in them to reach their first World Cup since 2002?

Meanwhile, England put in an encouraging performance against Germany on Friday night, with youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek notably impressing. What does the future hold for young guns such as Loftus-Cheek and how will England fare against Brazil tomorrow night?

Join host Ed Malyon, chief sport writer Jonny Liew and reporter Matt Murphy as they look back over the weekend’s international action while also delving into England’s future.

Click play to listen to the latest episode of The Indy Football Podcast, which is also available on iTunes, acast and all other podcast providers.

And if you enjoy the show then please subscribe, rate and review the pod to help us find like-minded souls.