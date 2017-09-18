The Indy Football Podcast: are Manchester United ready to challenge City and Chelsea for the title?

Can Manchester United really challenge for the title this season?

Are Manchester City genuinely capable of winning the Champions League and are Chelsea a little too nice?

In a deep dive on the title race after a weekend in which London clubs failed to score a goal and Manchester took over the Premier League's title race, Ed Malyon in joined by Miguel Delaney and Jack Pitt-Brooke for an analysis of what's going right and wrong at the top.

They also delve into the listeners' questions mailbag to answer what you want to know and discuss which Premier League manager might fit best playing in his own team.

