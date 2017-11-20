The Indy Football Podcast: North London derby recap and what next for West Brom after sacking Tony Pulis?

The Premier League returned in all its glory this weekend, with Arsenal notably triumphing in the north London derby, Manchester United returning to their best against Newcastle and David Moyes succumbing to defeat in his first game in charge at West Ham.

It was a weekend to forget for Tony Pulis, though, whose West Brom side were thumped 4-0 at home by Chelsea, paving the way for his subsequent dismissal on Monday.

Join host Ed Malyon, chief football writer Miguel Delaney and sport news editor Ben Burrows as they take a closer look at his sacking and what the future holds for the Baggies.

The team also looks back at Arsenal’s assertive 2-0 victory rivals Tottenham and ask whether this could be a turning point for Arsene Wenger’s men.

