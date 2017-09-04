The Indy Football Podcast: Are people finally falling out of love with the England football team?

Prepare your ears because the podcast is back

It’s the stuff of nightmares. After waiting all summer long for the return of club football, it finally returns only to disappear again after three matches, to be replaced by an international break.

The last week has seen the England national team dominate the back-page headlines: but not necessarily for the right reasons.

Gareth Southgate’s side may have beaten the mighty Malta 4-0, but the largely turgid performance saw the players booed off at half-time and heavily criticised over the weekend.

So, why are people falling out of love with the England football team? Is it the poor performances? An underwhelming manager? Or simply the fact they’re playing Slovakia again, for what seems like the 576th time this century?

Well click the link below and listen to the Indy Football Team try and work it all out.

On Monday, Independent Sports Editor Ed Malyon was joined by Chief Football Correspondent Miguel Delaney, London Football Correspondent Jack Pitt-Brooke and Sports News Editor Ben Burrows to discuss all the latest from the international break. What a team – spicy.

Click play to listen to the latest episode of The Indy Football Podcast, which is also available on iTunes, acast and all other podcast providers.

