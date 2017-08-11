The Indy Football Podcast: Supersized Premier League preview edition

This week's episode assesses each club one-by-one ahead of the new campaign

Can Arsenal get back into the top four? Will Manchester United regain their swagger? Why are West Brom?

All valid questions and all of them are answered on this, episode 1 of the Indy Football Podcast.

Sports editor and host Ed Malyon is joined by chief football writer Miguel Delaney, northern football correspondent Mark Critchley and Wales' finest Jack Austin as they go through the top flight club by club.

The guys answer a listener question for each team and also dig into some nostalgia as they answer which has been the best of the 25 Premier League seasons?

Subscribe via iTunes - where the season preview may take a couple of hours to appear - or your favourite podcast app.

And remember, if you enjoyed it then please leave us an iTunes review to help other football fans find us!

Click play to listen to Episode 1 of The Indy Football Podcast, which is also available on iTunes, acast and all other podcast providers.

Episode 1 previews the new season and all the biggest talking points for the nine months ahead.