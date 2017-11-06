The Indy Football Podcast: Is the title race over already and how will David Moyes do at West Ham?

It was the biggest weekend of the season so far as four members of the ‘Big Six’ came head to head on Sunday with Manchester City and Chelsea running out winners against Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

United, mathematically anyway, remain City’s closest challengers for the title but now that there is an eight-point gap already, is the title beyond Jose Mourinho’s grasp at such an early stage?

Tottenham and Liverpool won, with Spurs now level on points with United and Liverpool three points off the top four.

Join host Ed Malyon, chief football writer Miguel Delaney and football correspondent Jack Pitt-Brooke as they assess what Sunday’s big names mean for the Premier League’s big games going into the final international break of 2017.

They also talk David Moyes, now he is set to be confirmed as Slaven Bilic’s replacement following the Croatian’s sacking on Monday by West Ham.

Click play to listen to the latest episode of The Indy Football Podcast

