The Indy Football Podcast: Is Tottenham's title challenge over plus what next for struggling Real Madrid?

Coming into the weekend Tottenham Hotspur were the darling of the Premier League after their 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool FC and trying to save attacking football against the evil bore of Jose Mourinho’s anti-football at Manchester United following their 0-0 defeat against the same opposition.

Yet Mourinho and United held strongest and edged a 1-0 win at Old Trafford to push Spurs eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City already.

Meanwhile, in dispatching of Spurs, United announced themselves as the main opposition to Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut on the other side of the city.

But where does this leave Tottenham? Are they already out of the title race?

Join host Ed Malyon, chief sports writer Jonathan Liew and Jack Austin as they assess what is next for Spurs as they turn their attentions to Real Madrid, and whether the Spanish side can afford not to win at Wembley on Wednesday.

