Infantino congratulates Plateau United on historic NPFL title win

The world football governing body boss has congratulated the Peace Boys for securing their first ever Nigeria's topflight title after Saturday's win

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has applauded Plateau United after they emerged champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League for the first time in their history.

The Peace Boys became the 19th side to win the league title on Saturday after defeating former holders Enugu Rangers 2-0 at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

The home win on the final day of the season helped Kennedy Boboye's men secure 66 points from 38 games.

In his letter dated September 12, 2017, the Fifa supremo wrote: “Plateau United are the 2017 champions of Nigeria. It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Plateau United for their first –ever championship title!

“This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Plateau United and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football. I remain at your disposal and look forward to meeting you soon.”