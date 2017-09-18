Ings in contention for first Liverpool outing in 11 months

Danny Ings could be about to end his 11-month absence from the Liverpool first-team, according to the club’s U23 coach Neil Critchley.

The 25-year-old forward has not figured for Jurgen Klopp’s side since an EFL Cup clash with Tottenham on October 25, 2016.

He suffered further knee damage that day, with the one-cap England international once again forced under the knife in an effort to bring an end to his struggles.

Ings has been nurtured through another lengthy rehabilitation process, with Liverpool easing him back into action within their U23 ranks.

Critchley believes he could now be ready for a return to senior action, telling the club’s official website ahead of a Monday meeting for his side with West Ham and a Tuesday League Cup outing for Klopp’s men against Leicester: “We would be delighted to have him but if we don’t get him and he’s not with us then maybe that means he’s involved with the first team, which would be fantastic as well.

“If we can help him and get Danny closer to the first team and back on that pitch at Anfield then we will be delighted to assist him in that because he’s been fantastic since he’s been with us.

“He’s a credit to the profession and everyone wants the best for him.

“He came off last Sunday [against Manchester City] but that was just a precaution. He’s been back training this week and if we get him we’ll be delighted, but if not he might possibly be involved with the first team against Leicester, which would give him a big lift as well.”

Ings has figured in five games for Liverpool’s U23 side in the 2017-18 campaign, netting one goal.

At senior level, he has been restricted to just 11 appearances since moving to Anfield at the end of his Burnley contract in 2015.

He has suffered serious injuries to both knees during his time on Merseyside, but will hope that he has seen the last of the treatment table for a while and that his luck is starting to turn.