LaLiga: Iniesta says he could leave Barcelona

Andres Iniesta remains in the dark over his long-term future at Barcelona, but intends to stay at Camp Nou at least until the end of his existing contract.

The 33-year-old's deal with Barca is due to expire in 2018 and it is unclear as of yet whether the Catalans are willing to offer the experienced midfielder an extension.

Iniesta is no longer guaranteed to be one of the first names on the team sheet, starting a mere 13 LaLiga games in an injury-blighted 2016-17, and he has admitted he might be nearing the end of his spell at the club.

"My bare minimum intention is to fulfil the contract that I have and that is what I want to do," Iniesta told Rac-1.

"There are always options. It is a question of valuing everything, I am not saying that I will renew or not.

"Given how the season has gone, how everything has changed and how I have learned to value certain things, I said weeks ago that when the time comes for me to leave it will not become a confrontation between me and the club."