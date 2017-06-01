Injured Almagro consoled by Del Potro after French Open retirement

Juan Martin del Potro captured the spirit of sportsmanship at the French Open as he consoled Nicolas Almagro following his opponent's injury-enforced retirement.

Thursday's second-round match at Roland Garros was tied at one set apiece and in the third when a persistent knee issue left Almagro unable to continue.

He was clearly distraught and began to cry before dropping to the ground behind the baseline, with Del Potro walking around the net to comfort his stricken rival.

The 2009 US Open champion also embraced the Spaniard at the side of the court, ruffling his hair as the crowd applauded both players.

Almagro, who was also forced to withdraw against Rafael Nadal in Rome, is a three-time French Open quarter-finalist.

Del Potro will now face the winner of the match between Andy Murray and Martin Klizan.