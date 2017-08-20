Injured Cronje replaced by Vermaak in Springboks squad

Ross Cronje picked up an ankle injury in South Africa's win over Argentina and has been replaced in the squad by Jano Vermaak.

South Africa have called up Jano Vermaak as a replacement for Ross Cronje ahead of their return clash against Argentina next weekend.

Scrum-half Cronje sustained an ankle injury in the Springboks' 37-15 win in Port Elizabeth on Saturday as Allister Coetzee's men began their Rugby Championship campaign in triumphant fashion.

South Africa will remain in Port Elizabeth until Tuesday when they depart for Argentina ahead of taking on the Pumas in Salta next Saturday, but they will do so without Cronje.

Vermaak, of the Stormers, has three Test caps to his name - the last of which came in September 2013 against New Zealand.