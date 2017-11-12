Injured Giroud a concern for North London Derby

The Gunners striker picked up a knock during his goalscoring performance against Wales and could miss the upcoming clash with Spurs

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has returned to the club after suffering an injury to his right thigh while on international duty with France and could be a doubt for the North London Derby with Tottenham as a result.

The Gunners hitman picked up the knock whilst in action against Wales on Friday, a match in which he scored to move up to seventh in France's all-time top scorer charts.

Arsenal 7/5 to beat Spurs

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed Giroud would miss France's match up with Germany on Tuesday after undergoing tests in Rambouillet, with Didier Deschamps yet to call up a replacement.

Giroud has struggled for game time at club level since the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, with the former having scored only three goals for the Gunners this term.

The striker himself had been linked with a move away from the Emirates during the transfer window, but recently backed up his decision to stay.

“For the moment I am not questioning myself about my future,” he said.

“I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to. The story between the club and myself is not over.”

Whether he starts or not, Arsene Wenger will be hopeful that Giroud can recover in time for the North London Derby on the 18th of November, with the Frenchman's bitter rivals currently four points ahead in third place in the Premier League.