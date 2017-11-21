Injured Gor Mahia star celebrates with KPL trophy

K'Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier led a strong delegation, who also presented the defender with his winning medal

Injured Gor Mahia player Karim Nizigiyimana had a feel of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League trophy at the comfort of his home.

K'Ogalo officials lead by club chairman, Ambrose Rachier and coach Dylan Kerr, took the silverware to the home of the injured defender, who missed trophy coronation in Kisumu, as the 2017 season came to a closure on Saturday.

The Burundian is still recovering from a surgery on his right leg. But despite missing the big occasion in Kisumu, Rachier led a strong Gor Mahia delegation, who also presented the player with his medal, three days after they were crowned.

Nizigiyimana led Gor Mahia to a 16th league title last October before he went under the knife early in November.

Nizigiyimana is expected to stay out of football for the next three months.