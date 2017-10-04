Injured Itumeleng Khune eager to play for Bafana Bafana

Khune is renowned for putting his body on the line for both club and country

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is prepared to play with an injured shoulder when Bafana Bafana take on Burkina Faso in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

“Yes, I’m struggling with a shoulder injury. I overstretched it against Wits. But the medical teams have been looking after me. I’ve got a great team helping me prepare. I’ll be fine for the match,” Khune told the media.

The 30-year-old trained with the national side on Tuesday and he apparently showed no signs of discomfort.

“I’ve been struggling with a lot of injuries lately, but it’s all up to me to prepare mentally. I’ve been playing with injuries since I started playing football,” he said.

Khune missed the previous two qualifiers against Cape Verde because of ill health and despite his recent return, he admits he hasn’t been getting enough rest.

“I’ve played so many games for my club and country and I don’t get enough rest. But it’s my job and I can’t complain," Khune added.

“It’s an important match. I can’t blame the fans for being harsh on us. We have to deliver,” Khune concluded.

Saturday’s showdown is a win-at-all-cost affair for the struggling Bafana, who are on the brink of missing out on yet another global showpiece.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana are likely to play in front of an empty stadium. This after the Stadium Management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar confirmed on Tuesday that over 300 tickets had been sold.

Grobbelaar was on Wednesday morning quoted as saying that they have since decided to slash reduced ticketing prices to try and get more fans to attend the match.

Tickets selling for R100 are now available for R50. Grobbelaar said those who have already purchased R100 tickets will get a free glass of beer.