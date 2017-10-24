Injured James misses Leipzig showdown

Bayern Munich have been dealt another injury blow ahead of the trip to RB Leipzig with James Rodriguez not travelling.

Bayern Munich have confirmed James Rodriguez will miss Wednesday's DFB-Pokal showdown with RB Leipzig with a back injury.

The Colombia international has not travelled with the rest of the squad after picking up the problem.

The news is another blow to head coach Jupp Heynckes, whose side has been beset with injuries in recent weeks.

Thomas Muller is facing three weeks out with a thigh problem, while Franck Ribery and Manuel Neuer are long-term absentees with respective knee and foot injuries and Juan Bernat is yet to appear this season.

Kingsley Coman could start the game in Leipzig if he has recovered from a bruised knee, though, while Mats Hummels (ankle) is expected to be fit and Javi Martinez is likely to return.