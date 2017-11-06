Injured Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune doubtful ahead of Bafana-Senegal clash

Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter will be hoping that the influential shot-stopper shrugs off his injury ahead of Friday's clash

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is doubtful ahead of South Africa's crucial matches against Senegal.

The 30-year-old sustained an injury towards the end of Sunday’s Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final game between Chiefs and Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“The captain has a fracture to a bone in his face,” Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner told the club's official website on Monday.

“He will see a specialist as soon as possible and we will update thereafter.”

United midfielder Kurt Lentjies collided with Khune in stoppage time, but Chiefs held on to their slender lead and they emerged 1-0 winners over the Chilli Boys.

Khune had to be rushed to a hospital in Port Elizabeth, where a scan was taken to determine the extent of the goalkeeper’s injury and he was discharged from the hospital later on Sunday evening.

The experienced shot-stopper is part of the Bafana Bafana squad that will face Senegal in two back-to-back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana will host the Lions of Teranga in Polokwane on Friday, while the return leg clash is scheduled to take place in Dakar four days later.