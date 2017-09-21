Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training

Adam Lallana has not featured for Liverpool this season but has upped his recovery programme on the road back from a thigh injury.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has stepped up his rehabilitation from a thigh injury.

The England international sustained the problem during the Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid in pre-season and has not featured for Jurgen Klopp's side competitively in 2017-18.

Lallana undertook outdoor running work at Liverpool's Melwood training base on Thursday for the first time since his injury, which was initially expected to keep him out for the opening two months of the campaign.

Last season, the 29-year-old scored eight goals and supplied seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances for the Anfield club.

Liverpool were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Leicester City on Tuesday and will aim to end a run of four winless games in all competitions when they return to the King Power Stadium for a top-flight meeting this weekend.