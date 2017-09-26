Injured Man Utd star Pogba shows off new haircut as no date set for comeback

The France international continues to work on his image while sidelined, but the Red Devils are no nearer to knowing when he will return to action

Manchester United remain quiet on a possible return date for Paul Pogba, but he has been filling his time while injured by getting another new haircut.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since picking up a hamstring injury in United’s opening Champions League fixture against Basel.

He would leave Old Trafford that night on crutches and has since been forced to sit out Premier League victories over Everton and Southampton and a Carabao Cup clash with Burton Albion.

Jose Mourinho was quick to rubbish reports suggesting that Pogba could be out of action for up to 12 weeks, with the Portuguese branding such claims “complete nonsense”.

He has, however, refused to offer any update on the France international’s rehabilitation, with a simple “no” offered up to reporters when quizzed on the matter at a press conference on Tuesday.

With Pogba still out of contention, he will play no part in United’s latest continental clash with CSKA Moscow.

He has, however, found the time while working his way back to fitness to undergo another makeover, with a lighting bolt the latest design to be worked into his locks.

Pogba recently posted a video of himself dancing on social media, which suggests that his hamstring is not troubling him too much — despite the threat of surgery still hanging over his head.

United are unlikely to rush him back into action, with there a desire on their part to ensure that he returns ready to replicate the early season form which landed him the club’s Player of the Month award for August.

The second international break of the campaign could work in their favour, with there just a home date with Crystal Palace to come on the back of midweek trip to Russia.

If an extended rest period does help to get Pogba back on course, then it could be that he is ready to step back into the fold for a heavyweight meeting with old adversaries Liverpool at Anfield on October 14.