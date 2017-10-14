Injured Mustafizur out of first ODI and a doubt for series

Mustafizur Rahman will miss Bangladesh's first ODI against South Africa and possibly the remainder of the series after injuring his ankle.

Bangladesh suffered a blow on the eve of their one-day international series against South Africa after it was confirmed Mustafizur Rahman would miss the opener and possibly more.

The Tigers, following two heavy defeats in the Test matches, play the first of three ODIs in Kimberley on Sunday but they will do so without the left-arm quick.

It was revealed that Mustafizur twisted his ankle in training on Saturday, with a scan set to reveal if he will recover in time for the second and third instalments of the series next week.

"Mustafizur twisted his ankle during [the] warm-up before training," Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin told the Daily Star. "He won't play tomorrow [Sunday].

"We can't tell yet if he will be available for the rest of the series. We'll know more after we go to Cape Town [for the second ODI in Paarl]. We haven't done a scan yet."

Following the ODI matches, Bangladesh take on the Proteas in two Twenty20 clashes.