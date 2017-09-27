Injured Neuer reveals he has had a metal plate in his foot since 2008

As he prepares to miss at least three months of action following a metatarsal fracture, Neuer admitted he is no stranger to the injury

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has revealed that he has played with a metal plate in his right foot for almost a decade as he awaits a lengthy injury lay-off.

Neuer fractured a metatarsal bone in his left foot during a training session last week, and will be unavailable for selection until January for the Bundesliga champions after undergoing surgery.

Bayern 5/1 to keep PSG clean sheet

Back in April the shot-stopper had suffered an identical injury, which ruled him out for the final weeks of the season.

The injury comes at a sensitive time for Bayern, who will face the Champions League group stage without their star keeper in a moment where rumours of unrest are rife around the Allianz Arena.

But Neuer played down the blow, stating that he has already suffered a similar problem in his right foot that required drastic measures.

"I had the same injury to my right foot playing for Schalke in 2008," the World Cup winner, 31, signalled to Bild.

"At that time a metal plate was planted in my foot and it is still there, I have never had problems with it and I feel good about it.

"I am a fan of them, as long as it allows you to get on with your career and avoid unnecessary absences.”

Neuer has enjoyed an incredible unbroken run of success since joining Bayern from Schalke back in 2012.

In five seasons as the club's No. 1 he has never missed out on the Bundesliga title, and also helped Die Roten to Champions League success in his first year as a Bayern player.