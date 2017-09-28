Injured Pogba will improve alongside Matic, says Man Utd legend Scholes

Paul Pogba is being tipped to improve further for Manchester United once clear of injury, with Paul Scholes seeing greater freedom bring the best out of him.

The France international had been in impressive form prior to being forced onto the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

No date has been set for his return, with United still hoping that the 24-year-old can avoid the need for surgery.

Whenever he is ready, Scholes believes that the all-action midfielder will continue to benefit from the presence of Nemanja Matic in an ever-improving United team.

The Red Devils legend told reporters at the Premier Futsal tournament in Dubai: “Obviously before his injury you could see United were winning, and winning quite comfortably.

“I think the addition of Matic has helped him and given him that bit of freedom - he’s scored a couple of goals already and a couple of assists.

“He’s playing well and hopefully his injury is not as serious as it could be.

“They have been talking possibly about an operation but hopefully that’s not the case and he’ll be back soon.

“Last season was tough for him but there was always going to be a settling-in period.

“There were two or three other players along with him who took a little while to settle down.

“With Matic coming in this year and the other players a year down the road I think we’ll see the improvement.”

Pogba, who was named United’s Player of the Month for August, has netted two goals and provided two assists this season.

Jose Mourinho has moved to rule out any suggestion that he could be out of action for up to 12 weeks, but it is unclear whether he will be ready for a return after the upcoming international break, with United set to face arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on October 14.