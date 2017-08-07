Injured Snedeker withdraws from US PGA

After withdrawing from The Open last month, Brandt Snedeker has been forced to pull out of another major due to injury.

Brandt Snedeker withdrew from the US PGA Championship through injury on Monday, handing a place in the field to alternate Chris Kirk.

According to the Golf Channel, Snedeker was dealing with lingering discomfort in his sternum joint. but still plans on teeing it up during the FedEx Cup play-offs.

A pivotal member of the 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup team, Snedeker sits 36th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He finished tied-ninth at the U.S. Open, but withdrew from The Open through injury last month.

Kirk has previously played in four PGA Championships. His best finish was tied-34th in 2011.