Injured Stokes to be assessed after training on Friday

All-rounder Ben Stokes gave England a scare when he left the field for treatment during the first ODI at Headingley.

Ben Stokes will be assessed by England's medical team following training on Friday after suffering a knee injury in the first one-day international against South Africa.

England were given a scare when the all-rounder left the field for treatment and only bowled two overs in a 72-run victory over the Proteas at Headingley on Wednesday.

That prompted concerns over Stokes' fitness just a week before the ICC Champions Trophy gets under way, but the 25-year-old will train with his team-mates as normal before having further checks on his left knee.

Stokes underwent surgery last May after damaging the same knee while bowling in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Leeds.

An England Cricket tweet said: "@benstokes38 will train as normal today and will be reassessed after the session by the medical team."

England captain Eoin Morgan said of Stokes' injury following the resounding win over South Africa: "I don't know, it's in his knee, no significant swelling,

"He was able to bowl but I didn't need him. A couple of days with ice on it will do him good."