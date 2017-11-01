​Injured Victor Moses is a miss for Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Following the Blues' defeat at Stade Olimpico, the Blues legend revealed that Antonio Conte’s men are struggling due to the absence of the Nigerian

Victor Moses’ absence is having a negative effect on Chelsea, according to Frank Lampard following the Blues' 3-0 loss to Roma in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter.

Antonio Conte’s men have struggled at the back with Davide Zappacosta and Cesar Azpilicueta being drafted to right wing-back role as replacement for Moses who has been out of action since October 14.

And Lampard admitted that the absence of the Super Eagles' player has left a vacuum in the Stamford Bridge outfit's defence.

“Moses is a miss,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“You wouldn’t have thought that 18 months ago with what he’s given them in the right-wing back position.

"[Conte] is covering it with Azpilicueta, he’s covering it with Zappacosta and it’s affecting the whole back five and I think he will want to get back to knowing what his three is and working on it through the week.

“The players are going to have to react because I don’t think Conte is a manager that will change his way. He might change players in the team but they’ll have to work.

“Hearing discontent about training, they better get used to it because he’ll want to work his way out of it.”