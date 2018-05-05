NRL: Injuries overshadow Warriors victory

New Zealand Warriors powered to a 26-4 NRL victory over Wests Tigers on Saturday but their joy was tempered by injuries to Shaun Johnson, Issac Luke and Adam Blair.

Johnson limped off with a lower leg injury with 10 minutes remaining, while Luke and Blair were lost to shoulder and ankle issues respectively.

A sixth try in five matches at Mount Smart Stadium for David Fusitu'a set the ball rolling for the Warriors, before Karl Lawton crossed twice on debut in the second half to give the scoreline a convincing gloss.

The result is the perfect response to the Warriors' 50-10 drubbing at the hands of Melbourne Storm last time out and pulls them level on points at the summit with St George Illawarra Dragons, who have a game in hand against the Storm on Sunday.

Gold Coast Titans' difficult season continued as they suffered their fourth successive defeat against Canberra Raiders, losing 32-18.

Canberra have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks and the win against the Titans - who lost State of Origin hopeful Jai Arrow to a serious rib injury - is their fourth in five matches, having lost their opening four of the season.

In the day's remaining fixture, Cronulla Sharks held off a late fightback from bottom side Parramatta Eels to win 22-20.