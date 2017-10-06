Injury blow for Kroos ahead of Germany qualifier

The Real Madrid man has suffered a minor rib problem and will not be risked as his country go chasing a perfect record on the road to Russia 2018

Germany head coach Joachim Low has confirmed that Toni Kroos will not play his country’s final World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan due to injury.

The Real Madrid midfielder is suffering from a rib problem, having featured in the 3-1 win over Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Germany 5/1 favs to win World Cup

Low has been cautious with his squad selection for these two encounters and also left out Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil from the initial panel on medical grounds.

Echoing the precautions he took in leaving the former Wolfsburg man out of his initial squad, he has done likewise for Kroos ahead of what amounts to little more than a friendly for Germany.

“For us the most important thing is the players are in top shape next year and will get healthy through this challenging season until then,” he said. “We know, what we have in Toni. We can always rely on him, when it counts.”

It has not been reported as to whether the 27-year-old is in doubt for Madrid’s meeting with Getafe on October 14.

Defending champions Germany have cruised through to the 2018 Finals in Russia, topping Group C with a thus far perfect record. They have won all nine of their matches, scoring 38 times and conceding only three.