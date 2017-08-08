Injury forces former Olympic champion Tallent to withdraw

Former Olympic race walk champion Jared Tallent will not add the IAAF World Championship title to his collection after withdrawing with a hamstring injury.

Australian athlete Tallent claimed Olympic gold in the 50-kilometre walk at London 2012 but had to settle for silver when defending his title four years later in Rio.

He has three World Championship medals to his name but has never taken the top spot on the podium, having won two silvers either side of his bronze in 2013.

"I have been challenged in my race walking [this year], with recurring injuries and now a hamstring complaint that will prevent me from being able to start," Tallent said. "The decision to withdraw is never easy.

"My attention also turns to recovering from what has been a difficult few months of race walking, with my sights set on challenging myself once again. I am not done yet when it comes to contesting for gold medals.

"The Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, the 2018 IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships and, of course, Tokyo 2020 remain on my agenda."

The 32-year-old will still be in London, though, in support of his wife Claire in Sunday's 20km walk.