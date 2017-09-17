My injury made me more of a man – Florenzi

Daniele De Rossi was singled out by the Italy international for helping him regain his best form as he came through his first match in close to a year

Roma star Alessandro Florenzi believes that a serious knee injury has given him more character.

The Italy international made a triumphant return for his club after serious injury, making his first start for 11 months when they faced Hellas Verona in Serie A in a right-back role.

With 30 minutes of that match gone, he created a goal for Edin Dzeko as Roma ran out 3-0 winners.

“I used my injury for myself, in my head, to make me more of a man than I was,” the 26-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. “Previously, my life was based around work, now that’s even more so.”

Florenzi explained how difficult it was to be out for the best part of the year and picked out one team-mate in particular for helping him back to his best.

“You miss so many things when you’re not on the field,” he said. “But it needs to be put in the background. Without the affections of my wife and daughter, I wouldn’t be able to do everything I did. From the football side of things, though, Daniele De Rossi definitely helped me most of all.”

In the early standings, Roma lie seventh in Serie A but with the return of Florenzi to their ranks, they will hope to improve upon that position.