Injury-ravaged Sturridge tells Klopp he is 'healthy' and ready to lead Liverpool line

Daniel Sturridge is “feeling good” and believes he is “healthy” enough to lead from the front for Liverpool.

A succession of injury problems have prevented the England international from making the impact expected of him at Anfield.

Despite enjoying a positive start to life on Merseyside, as he worked alongside Luis Suarez, the 28-year-old has struggled to keep himself off the treatment table.

He has been able to make 11 appearances for Liverpool this season, though, and with Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho having been nursing knocks of late, Sturridge is determined to take his chance to shine.

He told the Liverpool Echo ahead of another potential run-out against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday: “We've been in the Champions League two times since I've been at the club.

“Obviously I missed out the first time but hopefully I can be a big part of this European campaign.

“I played in the competition many times for Chelsea and we won it when I was there.

“It's nothing new to me. You want to be playing at this level. I am ready for when the opportunity comes.

“The manager picks the team. We'll have to wait and see what he decides.

“From my perspective, I'm feeling good. I want to stay healthy and I want to keep scoring goals for the team.

“It's my job to go out there, put my best foot forward and show what I can do.”

